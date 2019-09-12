ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Twenty-five horses abandoned on a property in Enumclaw with no food or shelter were rescued over the weekend by King County Sheriff deputies and several volunteer organizations.

The owner of the property in the 38300 block of 324 Place S.E. called SAFE Equine Horse Rescue on Dec. 2 to report that a woman contacted him in August to see if she could borrow some of his land to house the horses until she found a permanent solution.

He let her borrow the land thinking it would be just for a few weeks, but over the course of several months reports started coming into SAFE Equine Horse Rescue saying the animals were not being fed and had been left on the property, according to King County Sheriff officials.

SAFE contacted the King County Sheriff's office and detectives immediately got to work.

On Dec. 7, detectives served a search warrant on the property. The 25 horses were removed by SAFE Equine Horse Rescue and will eventually be available to the public for adoption.

The owner of the horses was identified by law enforcement as Sharon Hunter, 61.

She has an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Snohomish County for animal cruelty, according to King County officials.

The King County case involving the horses remains an open and active investigation.