King County Sheriff's Office investigating after man found dead in Ravensdale

RAVENSDALE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Ravensdale on Thursday morning.

At around 7:32 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a person was injured on the 30000 block of 329th Place Southeast. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man who lived in the area.

The man was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived at the scene. Major Crimes is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Law enforcement is still looking for suspects. They do not have a suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.