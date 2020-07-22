King County considers closing Seattle jail, phasing out youth detention

A letter to Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention staff says after the pandemic has been brought under control, there will be a phased closure of the jail.

SEATTLE, Wash — In a letter addressed to King County's Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) staff, County Executive Dow Constantine outlined a plan for jail reform.

The major bullet points in the letter highlighted Constantine's desire to end youth detention and instead, use the space once dedicated to it for community programs. He also wants to close the downtown Seattle jail.

The letter says after the pandemic has been brought under control, there will be a phased closure of the jail. Constantine said that the 34-year-old structure is obsolete and too costly to maintain.

Instead of outlining plans for building a new jail, the Constantine supports programs for "prevention, diversion, rehabilitation and harm reduction."

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph asked the county where those inmates would go as she worried they would be moved into the facility in her city, which she said could possibly lead to safety concerns from businesses and residents.

In a statement, Ralph said the Deputy County Executive Rachel Smith assured her that "the Kent facility would not see an increase in jail population" and that "the Seattle facility may change its model to a more therapeutic model, but that the physical location would remain in Seattle."

Ralph also stated that "the County has assured us that they intend to be a good partner with the City moving forward and would have early planning conversations if they intended to impact the Kent community with their logistical choices."

As for the fate of the Clark Children and Family Justice Center, Constantine announced on Twitter that he will commit to converting the youth detention units to other uses no later than 2025.

Since mid-March, the population at the youth detention center has been reduced to 21%. Constantine wants to keep that trend going, eventually using the space for community programs.

Since 2018, there's been a "No New Youth Jail" movement in Seattle, calling for youth detention to be abolished in the county.

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County released a statement, applauding the plan, saying in part, "We want a system that supports youth and helps them lead healthy, productive and fulfilling lives. Their lives matter. Ending youth incarceration is the right thing to do for our children, their families, and all of us."