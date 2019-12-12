SEATTLE —

The King County Council has unanimously approved $600,000 in emergency funding to put additional security measures outside the Third Avenue courthouse entrance.

Last week, a judge closed the Third Avenue entrance after receiving multiple complaints of assaults and violence toward county employees, members of the jury and lawyers over the years.

The Third Avenue courthouse entrance is across the street from the Downtown Emergency Services Center, which provides services for those struggling with mental illness and drug addiction.

"I absolutely hate coming to work. It's not necessarily because of the commute or anything, but it's because I never know what I'm gonna get," a county employee said, addressing the council.

The funding would put full-time security outside the entrance.

Presiding Judge Jim Rogers, who initially closed the entrance, said he hopes the emergency funding will allow for the entrance to be open by the end of the week.

RELATED: Judge closes busy 3rd Ave. entrance to King County Courthouse after attack

“I think we are in the grips of an incredible opioid and drug epidemic. That's the problem we see on Third Avenue. People call it a homeless issue. It is not a homeless issue. Many people are homeless through no fault of their own. We are talking about people who are seriously addicted to drugs who are assaulting other people while they are in a drug psychosis. I want people to be able to walk on Third Avenue and not be assaulted as they get to the courthouse," Rogers said when he first closed the entrance.

In the past year, Seattle police said they have assigned foot patrols to Third Avenue and bicycle offers to monitor the area.

RELATED: Suspect charged in attack that prompted closure of King County Courthouse 3rd Ave. entrance