King County physician's license suspended after child molestation allegations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County physician's license has been suspended by the Washington State Department of Health after allegations of child molestation.

Lu Gao was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of second-degree child molestation-domestic violence and one count of third-degree child molestation-domestic violence.

According to charging documents, Gao "repeatedly had inappropriate physical contact with a minor" when she was between the ages of 13 and 18, approximately between the dates of July 2008 to October 2013.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) obtained screenshots of messages between Gao and a woman connected to the victim. The same person also told BPD that Gao didn't deny the allegations when confronted.

On Aug. 18, BPD arrested Gao, and he is currently on electronically monitored house arrest.

Gao previously worked out of Renton at Pacific Medical Centers according to a LinkedIn page appearing to belong to him. A U.S. News and World Report profile also shows Gao was affiliated with UW Medicine-Valley Medical Center.