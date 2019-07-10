SEATTLE — King County leaders will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss an ordinance that would bring new changes to county distilleries, breweries and wineries.

If the ordinance passes, businesses would have to meet a list of new requirements that would put limits on how tasting rooms and production facilities operate.

One of those requirements would discontinue tasting rooms on a site that does not also make wine or beer.

The ordinance would impact several areas like Vashon Island, Woodinville and Fall City known for their tasting rooms.

After Monday’s meeting, anyone who wants to weigh in on the ordinance will have 45 days to submit a comment.

These changes have been part of a discussion over the last year and a half.

If the ordinance is approved, it will be the first update to tasting room regulations since 2003.

Action on the ordinance could be taken as early as December.