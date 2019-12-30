WHITE CENTER, Wash. — After more than three decades of patrolling local communities, a long-time King County Deputy is retiring.

Deputy Don Scherck started with the department in June 1985. His first shift was in Federal Way. His last day on the streets was spent in White Center.

Scherck is a vault of knowledge and has trained just about every deputy in the department; providing tactical information in areas such as taser deployment, emergency vehicle driving, and high-speed chase tactics.

“It's going to be weird not having that huge chunk of knowledge that we can turn to," Deputy Adam Scherck explained.

Adam Scherck is not just a fellow deputy, he’s the seasoned officers’ son.

“In 35 years, I can't even imagine the number of people he's helped," he said of his father.

Scherck has two sons in the department and three total in law enforcement.

The elder Scherck admits the job has changed over the years and believes there is a vocal minority with some anti-police resentment. He says he'd be lying if he didn’t admit he worries about his sons.

“I don't know what's going to happen for them in five to ten years. It may be great, it may continue to go on the slide downward. I don't know. So that is a fear for me.”

Still, he believes it’s time for him to sign off and do a little traveling and fishing and hunting.

There's paperwork to fill out the next few days, but this shift is the last on the streets.

He might be handing in his badge, but Don Scherck says you never stop being a deputy, especially when it’s the family business.