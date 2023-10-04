King County deputy hospitalized after being hit by driver during pursuit

The deputy is said to be expected to make a full recovery.

BURIEN, Wash. — A King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver during a pursuit in Burien early Monday morning.

The deputy went to check on two cars that were parked on South 144th Street, responding to some sort of "suspicious" activity in their vehicle.

The deputy was hit, although it is unclear whether the drivers being investigated were the same ones who hit the deputy. The deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center but is expected to recover fully.

"We understand the vehicle tried to flee westbound here on 144th Street, at some point makes a turn and then heads eastbound. Deputies take quick action. They're able to get that vehicle stopped and secured. Driver flees, there is a short foot pursuit and without incident, he is taken into custody," said Tim Meyer, the KCSO public information officer at the scene.

A woman in the car was also taken into custody at the scene, but no additional information was immediately available on the suspects.