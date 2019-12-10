BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one man was shot in Burien Friday evening.

It happened in the area of SW 120th Street and 2nd Place SW at around 6 p.m.

King County Sheriff officials said a 27-year-old man was shot in the face. That man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

It's unclear what led up the shooting, but officials said deputies were initially called out for a disturbance call.

No suspect information was available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.