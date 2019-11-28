An attorney was randomly attacked while on his way to the King County Courthouse, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the attorney was attacked around 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, when a man punched him several times, knocking him to the ground.

The attacker was not known to the lawyer.

A Metro bus driver attempted to help the victim, but not before the suspect threw additional punches at the attorney.

When the bus driver tried to stop the assault, the attacker turned on him, punching the driver several times in the face and knocking him to the ground.

A Court Marshal was called by a witness to the scene. The Marshal used his taser, which brought the suspect to the ground.

The suspect was handcuffed and arrested.

He was booked into King County Jail for an outstanding warrant and on an investigation of a felony assault.