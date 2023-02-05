King County Council approves sending renewal of Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services levy to ballots

King County voters will consider the proposal in August.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is facing $100 million revenue shortfall. Executive Dow Constantine said the state’s limit on property tax collections is the reason why, and it means budget cuts are on the way.

On Tuesday, advocates for homeless veterans, seniors, and survivors of sexual and domestic violence gathered in the King County Council chambers to voice their concerns about core county services that they don’t want to see go away.

The pressure is on for Alison Eisinger, the director of Seattle King County Coalition on Homelessness.

"There is a $100 million general fund deficit,” said Eisinger.

Budget cuts are unavoidable, according to county leadership. Last week, a survey was released, asking residents to prioritize the services they value most. Options include the sheriff's office helicopters that are used for pursuits and search and rescue, prevention programs for gun violence and drugs, and more.

"Public health disease tracking and prevention, programs to support domestic violence, sexual assault victims,” said Eisinger.

"Asking people to choose between these really essential things, it should not be used to guide public policy,” said Merrill Cousin with the Coalition Ending Gender-Based Violence.

Cousin joined with other advocates in an effort to push county council members do more, specifically with a property tax levy that supports veterans, seniors and human services. Back in 2017, voters agreed to pay 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for that levy which is about to expire. Voters will decide on a new levy. Advocates want the rate to go from 10 cents to 12 cents. They say if that doesn't happen services will be reduced.



"We have increased costs, there is inflation, there's increased need,” said Eisinger. "The flat rate renewal would cut by 50% the number of people who could come home."

Ultimately, council voted to not adopt the increase. The 10-cent proposal passed unanimously. The King County Council is sending voters a proposal to renew the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services levy for another six years. It will be on the August ballot.

The proposal would start out at the same levy rate of $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2024, and would be projected to generate approximately $564.7 million during the six-year period. At that rate, the levy would cost an estimated $83.75 in property tax in 2024 to the owner of a median-valued home in King County, according to the county council.