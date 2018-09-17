The King County Council is set to vote Monday on whether to approve a request by the Mariners for millions in taxpayer money to fund infrastructure improvements at Safeco Field.

The baseball team initially asked for $180 million in lodging taxes after striking a term sheet with King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Public Facilities District earlier this year. King County Council committee amended the terms, paring down the request to $135 million.

The compromise plan also eliminated most of the revenue slated to go to tourism promotion, which tourism advocates said was a "disrepect to the industry." They say there is stiff competition for convention dollars at a time when the State Convention Center in downtown Seattle is expanding.

The original term sheet called for $109.4 million in future revenues, over 25 years, to go to organizations like Visit Seattle and Seattle Southside, which serves as the regional tourism authority for cities like Tukwila, SeaTac, and Des Moines. The compromise now limits the future tourism funding to $8 million. Instead of tourism, the Council has reallocated the funding stream towards affordable housing.

