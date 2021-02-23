King County to require electric vehicle charging stations at new developments

The new legislation is a part of the county's new bold climate action plan to reduce greenhouse emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Drivers in unincorporated King County could start seeing more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations thanks to new legislation approved by King County Council Tuesday.

Under the new legislation, new developments like apartment buildings and single-family townhomes or substantially remodeled developments must have 10% of their parking spots to have EV charging stations and 25% of spaces to be ready to install charging stations in the near future.

"As we continue to face the growing impact of climate change on our day-to-day lives, it's vital that we think creatively and proactively about how to make eco-friendly choices accessible, such as electric vehicles,” Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who sponsored the legislation, said in a press release.

Part of that solution includes improving access to EV charging stations in low-income areas and Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities.

The legislation is part of King County's 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan which took effect in May 2021 that includes a move to more electric vehicles as the county targets a 50% reduction in Greenhouse Emissions by 2030.