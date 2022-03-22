King County executive to discuss next steps in response to concrete strike at council meeting Tuesday

The strike has brought many construction projects to a standstill throughout the county.

SEATTLE - Executive Dow Constantine is set to address the King County Council Tuesday to discuss the next steps in dealing with what has become a debilitating standoff between local concrete workers and construction companies.

Constantine and concrete workers are set to address the council during its 1 p.m. meeting.

The concrete workers have been on strike since Nov. 19, protesting what they say are unfair labor practices by the construction companies.

Negotiations between the two sides have stalled in recent weeks, with the union, Teamsters Local No. 174, saying the proposed package from the construction companies is less compared to what other workers are receiving. However, the four companies said in late January that they’d sent the “best package we have ever offered” with a “17.6% pay increase of the next three years.”

The strike, which involves large local companies like Cadman Seattle, Lehigh Cement and Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel, has resulted in the delay of multiple projects that are highly important to the Seattle community.

Repairs to the West Seattle Bridge, which has been closed for two years, will likely no longer be completed by mid-2022 after the strike continued past Feb. 20. As of late February, workers on the bridge said they still needed to get about 30 truckloads of concrete in place before they could install heavy cables.

Also, the construction of a new psychiatric hospital at the University of Washington is at least six months behind schedule due to the strike. The seven-story structure would have 150 beds and serve “a growing number of patients suffering mental illness and substance abuse,” according to UW Medical Center CEO Cindy Hecker.

The strike has also postponed various private construction projects throughout the county.

Last week, the union decided to let workers return to some projects in order to “meet community needs.”

In an effort to get construction back on track, Constantine issued a Request for Qualifications in early February for concrete suppliers to sidestep the strike in order to ensure construction projects can continue for years to come.