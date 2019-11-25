BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. — A man who stole a truck with a poodle inside was shot and killed by police on Monday, according to the King County Sheriff's office.

Black Diamond police said surveillance video showed the suspect steal a gray Ford Raptor pickup truck from the Cenex gas station on Friday. The truck had a 4-year-old poodle named "Monkey" inside at the time, police said.

Police searched for the truck all weekend.

King County Sheriff officials said the suspect was shot by deputies during an incident in the 35200 block of Veazie Cumberland Road S.E. on Monday afternoon.

The suspect died at the scene. It's not clear what lead up to the incident with police.

Monkey was found safe and returned to his owners, officials said.