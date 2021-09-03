King County approves $4/hour hazard pay for grocery workers

The ordinance giving grocery workers in unincorporated parts of the county an extra $4 per hour in hazard pay will go into effect on March 22.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Council approved an ordinance Tuesday that will give grocery store workers in unincorporated parts of the county an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay.

The ordinance passed Tuesday with a 8-1 vote. Councilmember Raegan Dunn was the only opposing vote. He said there's no question that grocery workers are essential, but he didn't think it was the county's place to tell companies how much they should be paying their workers.

The other eight councilmembers also expressed their appreciation for grocery workers and stressed that the ordinance is temporary and is meant to help workers through the pandemic.

"Through it all our grocery workers have been out there making sure we can feed our families and they are taking that risk, and that's what hazard pay is for, hazard pay is for risk," said Council Chair Claudia Balducci.

The vote comes after several grocery workers testified in front of the council last week saying that they're exhausted, both emotionally and physically.

Councilmember Rob Dembowski said he was moved by the testimony.

"This is exceptional, unusual legislation, and it's called for by the exceptional and unusual time we're in," said Dembowski during the council meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance is set to take effect on March 22, 2021. Councilmembers said they will revisit it after 90 days to see how things are going.

King County is the latest jurisdiction to enact a hazard pay ordinance. Seattle and Burien already enacted similar measures and are now dealing with litigation.

After Seattle enacted the $4 per hour hazard pay, QFC announced the closure of two stores it labeled as underperforming and said hazard pay was a factor.

KING 5 asked Dembowski last week if the council has considered the possibility more stores could close if the measure is approved.

"That's always a concern and so we focused this legislation on larger more profitable stores," said Dembowski during that interview. "In fact, we've exempted small stores and stores in economically depressed areas where it might lead to a food desert."