SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff's Office announced that they have made an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old case

Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht will be providing an update to the media about the arrest.

A photo at the Sheriff's podium shows 16-year-old Sarah Yarborough, who was found dead at Federal Way High School on December 14, 1991 around 8 a.m.

Yarborough was last seen leaving her home to go to her high school, en route to a dance team competition. Her car was parked in the school parking lot but somehow she ended up dead in a wooded area near the school.

She was discovered by two 12-year-old boys who took a shortcut through bushes at the school.

The suspect, 55-year-old Patrick Leon Nicholas, was arrested and booked into King County Jail on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Nicholas had been arrested in Benton County in 1994 for a separate charge, three years after Yarborough's murder.

"Few things are more rewarding in law enforcement than telling a parent that you believe you have solved the murder of their child," Sheriff Johnknecht said.