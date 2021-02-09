King County addresses community concerns over Redmond hotel slated to house homeless

The building will provide permanent housing for up to 144 people. Neighbors' concerns ranged from safety to a lack of community input.

REDMOND, Wash. — King County held a town hall Thursday night in Redmond to address the community's concerns over the purchase of a hotel that is slated to be turned into permanent housing.

The King County Council faced heavy backlash following the purchase from those who live nearby.

"Whenever we try to site or open a new piece of infrastructure, it almost doesn't matter what it is, people start out with a lot of fear and concern," King County District Six Councilmember Claudia Balducci.

The hotel was purchased in July for $28.25 million as part of the county's 'Health Through Housing' project. It will provide permanent housing for up to 144 people and will be the first permanent supportive housing on the county's eastside.

Many at the meeting voiced disappointment that the decision to buy the hotel was made without public comment.

"The frustration I have is, as a resident our voice, our concern is completely being ignored," said one community member.

The City of Redmond said this is a county project.

"This use has been allowed by the state and the city has intentions to make it as successful as possible. With that I mean, we care about addressing the concerns that are raised by the community and we have a humanitarian crisis of homelessness in Redmond," said Redmond's director of planning Carol Helland.

The city and county have been working to dismiss false information, including claims that the hotel will serve as a shelter.

"This is housing. It's permanent supportive housing. It's a place that people can have a door they can lock, a bedroom they can sleep in," said Helland.

It's estimated many of the building's future residents are living on Redmond's street right now. Balducci defended the site during Thursday's meeting as people questioned if the neighborhood will see an uptick in crime.