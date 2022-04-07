King County Council to vote on $500,000 in abortion access funding

Many took to the streets of Seattle on the Fourth of July to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

SEATTLE — King County is set to consider emergency legislation that would authorize a half-million dollars in abortion access funding. The vote happening on Tuesday is about allocating that funding to Northwest Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps people secure abortion care in the Pacific Northwest.

On the Fourth of July, people turned out to march in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They walked from Cal Anderson to Volunteer Park in Seattle.

“It feels like we don't have freedom,” said Naomi Pascascio.

Pascascio attended the march to send that message.

"We are losing a lot,” she said.

It's been weighing on her ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24th.

Lisa Utter was also inspired to protest over the decision.

“Taking people’s rights away? They have never done that before,” said Utter.

Some states are already banning abortions. In Washington, abortions remain legal.

Protesters spent the morning marching in Seattle, raising their voices and calling on elected leaders.

"At the local level I would like them to stand up for our rights,” said Utter.

"It is like very sad that we are doing this right now,” said Pascascio in regard to the protest. “I just want to see a change, and I want to see a difference in the world."

In a statement provided last week, the Washington State Republican Party said in part: