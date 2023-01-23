King Conservation District election begins this week

The election for a spot on the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors will rely primarily on electronic voting.

RENTON, Wash. — King Conservation District is set to begin an election for a seat on its Board of Supervisors that will rely primarily on electronic ballot access.

The election will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 14.

Registered voters in King County -- excluding those in Federal Way, Skykomish, Milton, Pacific and Enumclaw, which do not participate in the district -- are all eligible to cast ballots.

April Brown, Csenka Favorini-Csorba and Chris L. Porter are running for the seat. The League of Women Voters will be hosting a candidate forum on Thursday, Jan. 26, which can be accessed by Zoom here.

The King Conservation District (KCD) works to protect "local food, healthy forests, clean water, and better ground" through a broad variety of projects, funded through around $8 million dollars in rates and charges from King County residents and additional grant funding.

It is not a regulatory agency; rather, it partners with cities, the county and residents to complete projects that achieve conservation goals and hosts rural and urban programming to promote community conservation.

"You can be on a dairy in Snoqualmie, you can be in an apartment building in Seattle, we have services that affect the quality of the environment everywhere in King County," KCD Executive Director Rosa Méndez-Perez said. "What we focus on is helping people be the best environmental stewards they can be."

Supervisors make decisions about the KCD budget and policies. Méndez-Perez says that's why it's important for voters to vote in the election, as officials ultimately decide areas of focus for conservation across the county.

"We sent postcards to all eligible voters and that can serve as your ballot access, there's a QR code on it, you can put your mobile access on it, and it will take you online to your ballot," Méndez-Perez said. "The hope is to get more people involved in conservation and that starts with voting in our election."

KING 5 first covered the mobile voting option and how it works in 2022. Voters can access their ballot and make their choice online, including an electronic signature. Then, workers print out a paper ballot and tabulate results. KCD says previously, turnout for elections would average less than 1%; since adding the online option, it says it's increased by 50% each year.

Physical ballots can also be submitted. They must be postmarked by Feb. 14 and received by February 23 to be counted. They can also be dropped off at King County Elections at 919 SW Grady Way in Renton.