KING 5 team wins prestigious duPont Award for original documentary 'Bob's Choice'

The duPont-Columbia Award honors excellence in broadcast and digital journalism, and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in journalism.

KING 5 News is honored to announce that two team members have won a distinguished national award for their original KING 5 documentary, "Bob's Choice."

Reporter John Sharify and photojournalist Joseph Huerta were awarded a 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, which honors excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in public service, and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in journalism.

Sharify and Huerta profiled Bob Fuller, a Seattle man who chose to end his life under Washington's Death With Dignity Act following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The one-hour documentary follows 75-year-old Fuller during the last few months of his life. The duPont jury called it a thoughtful, poignant and surprisingly funny film.