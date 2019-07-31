SEATTLE — KING 5 reporter Ted Land was honored on Tuesday for his life-saving efforts involving a coworker earlier this year.

Land was enjoying dinner with several colleagues in early March when a former KING 5 reporter, Alex Rozier, started choking.

One member of the group noticed Rozier tapping his chest and his lips turning blue while eating meatballs.

Land, who had just undergone training from the Red Cross for the Heimlich maneuver, rushed to step in. After two abdominal thrusts, Land was able to dislodge the food from Rozier’s airways.

Land was given the Certificate of Merit award from the American Red Cross for his quick action and life-saving technique. This is the highest award given by the Red Cross to a person who saves or sustains life by using skills learned from the organization.

Learn more about Red Cross life-saving classes here.