KING 5 celebrates 70th anniversary

Meet two iconic women who made KING 5 what it is today.

Born into a wealthy timber family in 1892, Dorothy Frances Bullitt would become the nation’s first female owner in the “startup” industry known as television.

Never expecting to take charge of the family business, Bullitt was suddenly thrust into real estate management following the death of the men in her life – her father C. D. Stimson, her brother Thomas Stimson, and her husband Scott Bullitt – during the Depression years. At age 40, she was left to raise three kids and manage the family fortune having never gone to college or held a job.

“It was a time when there was no place to go but up,” she said decades later.

Her granddaughter, Dorothy C. Bullitt, recalled “Mamie” (as she called her grandmother) had first seen television at a World’s Fair in the 1920’s.

“She was a nerd when it came to technology,” the younger Bullitt said. “She was excited about what was cutting edge and new.”

In 1947, the elder Bullitt acquired a struggling radio station located in the Smith Tower. Her dream was to broadcast classical music, as well as sports. She bought the call letters K-I-N-G for a song from a merchant ship. She then bought an FM radio and television station (KRSC) and renamed them KING.

The first broadcast was a grainy high school football game between West Seattle and Wenatchee on Thanksgiving Day 1948. KING became only the 11th TV station in the United States and the only one west of the Mississippi and north of San Francisco.

As more residents began buying televisions, Bullitt realized local news was a community service with huge revenue potential.

News, once a male-only proposition, would change. In 1971, Jean Enersen became the nation’s first female evening news anchor. The ratings took off. Enersen became the Queen of KING.

“When I was pregnant with my first child, they weren’t sure what to do with this person with this tent of a dress and this very large stomach,” Enersen said. “So they lowered my chair and raised the desk, so no one would know I was pregnant!”

The television station outgrew its old studio in a garage on Seattle’s Queen Anne Hill and moved to a refurbished furniture store on Aurora Avenue in 1953. In 1979, it broke ground on a shiny glass headquarters on Dexter Avenue North in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. It moved to its current location on First Avenue South in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood in 2016.

By 1981, the KING empire had expanded, owning four television stations, several radio stations from San Francisco to St. Louis, cable television stations in California and elsewhere, and its own Washington D.C. news bureau.

As lucrative as the television business was becoming, Bullitt believed the station was there to provide public service and encourage civic discourse.

“The whole time I was CEO, the Bullitts never talked to me about profits. Never once,” said former CEO Steve Clifford. “It was a community service – that happened to kick off a whole lot of money.”

Former photographer Ken Jones recalled how Bullitt kept her board of directors in line at one budget meeting.

“She interrupted and said, ‘Money? We’ve got lots of money. I just want to do good work.’ And that filtered down to everybody in the department,” Jones said.

In 1991, two years after Bullitt died at the age of 97, the television business she had bought for $375,000 was sold to the Providence Journal for $500 million.

