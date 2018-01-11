LIVE
KING 5 celebrates 70th anniversary
KING 5 celebrates 70th anniversary
Author: Lori Matsukawa
Published: 6:47 PM PDT October 31, 2018
Updated: 3:25 PM PST November 7, 2018
CHAPTER 1
KING 5's humble beginnings
CHAPTER 2
Built by women
CHAPTER 3
When KING 5 became the news
CHAPTER 4
Biggest news in KING’s history
KING 5 celebrates 70th anniversary

  KING 5's humble beginnings Chapter 1
  Built by women Chapter 2
  When KING 5 became the news Chapter 3
  Biggest news in KING's history Chapter 4
Chapter 1

KING 5's humble beginnings

It all started with a woman with a dream.

KING 5 is – and always has been – a trailblazer.

Founded by a woman with a fascination for technology, KING 5 broadcast its first program on Thanksgiving Day 1948. It was a football game between West Seattle and Wenatchee high schools.

There were fewer than 6,000 TV sets in the entire area, and the picture was grainy, but KING 5 founder Dorothy Frances Bullitt was excited about the possibilities.

“It was very chancy,” she reflected decades later, “and I was very much afraid of it. But I thought we could maybe swing it.”

From these humble beginnings, KING 5 has become a successful media company dedicated to entertaining and informing its viewers – and in the internet world in which we now live, its visitors.

KING 5 grew up with the community it serves. And as it marks its 70th anniversary, it continues to be Western Washington’s trailblazer and storyteller.

We hope you enjoy these stories of KING 5 through the years and the recollections of some of the people who made KING 5 the company you can count on.

Photos: KING 5's first broadcast in 1948

Photos: KING 5's first broadcast on Thanksgiving Day 1948
Spectators watch a high school football game on Thanksgiving Day 1948. KING 5, then KRSC, broadcast the game. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
A screenshot of the 1948 Thanksgiving Day high school football game that was shot by KRSC television. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
KRSC camera operators shoot a high school football game on Thanksgiving Day 1948. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
An employee mans the studio camera at KRSC television. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
The transmitter control room at KRSC television. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
The transmitter at KRSC television. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
A worker sits at the table of monitor screens at KRSC television. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
A van for KRSC television. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
An employee sits inside the KRSC control room in the van. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
Viewers watch television in 1949. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
A headstone marks where cable television was invented, transmitting a football game on Thanksgiving Day 1948. (Photo: Courtesy of Museum of History and Industry)
Chapter 2

Built by women

Meet two iconic women who made KING 5 what it is today.

Born into a wealthy timber family in 1892, Dorothy Frances Bullitt would become the nation’s first female owner in the “startup” industry known as television.

Never expecting to take charge of the family business, Bullitt was suddenly thrust into real estate management following the death of the men in her life – her father C. D. Stimson, her brother Thomas Stimson, and her husband Scott Bullitt – during the Depression years. At age 40, she was left to raise three kids and manage the family fortune having never gone to college or held a job.

“It was a time when there was no place to go but up,” she said decades later.

Her granddaughter, Dorothy C. Bullitt, recalled “Mamie” (as she called her grandmother) had first seen television at a World’s Fair in the 1920’s.

“She was a nerd when it came to technology,” the younger Bullitt said. “She was excited about what was cutting edge and new.”

In 1947, the elder Bullitt acquired a struggling radio station located in the Smith Tower. Her dream was to broadcast classical music, as well as sports. She bought the call letters K-I-N-G for a song from a merchant ship. She then bought an FM radio and television station (KRSC) and renamed them KING.

The first broadcast was a grainy high school football game between West Seattle and Wenatchee on Thanksgiving Day 1948. KING became only the 11th TV station in the United States and the only one west of the Mississippi and north of San Francisco.

PHOTOS: History of KING 5

KING 5 history in photos
Dorothy Bullitt and John F. Kennedy
Bill Neilson covering the World's Fair 1961.
Early election coverage
Early election coverage
"Good Company" show
It all started back in 1948, when local businesswoman and visionary Dorothy Bullitt bought fledgling television station KRSC-TV for a mere $375,000.
KING’s Klubhouse with Stan Boreson
Stan Boreson with Wunda Wunda.
Early hydroplane coverage.
KING's Aurora Ave. location.
Early days atop the Space Needle.
King Mike was created by Walt Disney in 1948. He was the first advertising symbol for KING TV.
Stan Boreson on the Lawrence Welk Show.
Jean Enersen
Wunda Wunda
Wunda Wunda
KING 5 News
Dorothy Bullitt with George Tsutakawa
Celebrate the Differences
Remodel and addition to 333 Dexter Ave. N.
The 1980-81 remodel.
Cast photo
Early cast photo.
Rob McKenna and Jay Inslee look on as KING 5's Jean Enersen introduces the two gubernatorial candidates at the Oct. 16 debate, which was cosponsored by The Seattle Times.
Lori Matsukawa, Mike James, Tony Ventrella, Jean Enersen, Jeff Renner and Don Porter.
Jean Enersen
Joel McHale and Bob Nelson
John Keister with Bill Nye the Science Guy.
Nancy Guppy and Tracey Conway
The newsroom, 2015.
Studio at 333 Dexter Ave. N.
Studio at 333 Dexter Ave. N.
The atrium

As more residents began buying televisions, Bullitt realized local news was a community service with huge revenue potential.

News, once a male-only proposition, would change. In 1971, Jean Enersen became the nation’s first female evening news anchor. The ratings took off. Enersen became the Queen of KING.

“When I was pregnant with my first child, they weren’t sure what to do with this person with this tent of a dress and this very large stomach,” Enersen said. “So they lowered my chair and raised the desk, so no one would know I was pregnant!”

The television station outgrew its old studio in a garage on Seattle’s Queen Anne Hill and moved to a refurbished furniture store on Aurora Avenue in 1953. In 1979, it broke ground on a shiny glass headquarters on Dexter Avenue North in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. It moved to its current location on First Avenue South in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood in 2016.

By 1981, the KING empire had expanded, owning four television stations, several radio stations from San Francisco to St. Louis, cable television stations in California and elsewhere, and its own Washington D.C. news bureau.

As lucrative as the television business was becoming, Bullitt believed the station was there to provide public service and encourage civic discourse.

“The whole time I was CEO, the Bullitts never talked to me about profits. Never once,” said former CEO Steve Clifford. “It was a community service – that happened to kick off a whole lot of money.”

Former photographer Ken Jones recalled how Bullitt kept her board of directors in line at one budget meeting.

“She interrupted and said, ‘Money? We’ve got lots of money. I just want to do good work.’ And that filtered down to everybody in the department,” Jones said.

In 1991, two years after Bullitt died at the age of 97, the television business she had bought for $375,000 was sold to the Providence Journal for $500 million.

WATCH: Granddaughter of Dorothy F. Bullitt recalls KING 5's history

Chapter 3

When KING 5 became the news

From a controversial town hall to an April Fools' prank, sometimes KING 5 was the news.

There were times when KING not only covered the news but became the news.

Counterfeit operation

In 1974, meteorologist Jeff Renner was working the nightshift when he noticed Station Manager Eric Bremner walking through the halls with two secret service agents. They were investigating reports that the print shop employee was producing counterfeit 20s in the basement. Bremner recalled the worker was a recently-released prison inmate who was hired to operate the print shop. Renner said the counterfeits were reportedly pretty good, though the cafeteria manager thought they looked suspicious.

Soviet town hall

In November 1985, KING broadcast the first live town hall between Seattle and the Soviet Union. An audience of citizens in Seattle with talk show host Phil Donahue exchanged views by satellite with a Soviet audience in Leningrad, hosted by Gosteleradio commentator Vladimir Pozner.

This “people to people” exchange was criticized by The Seattle Times and protested by people who didn’t like the Soviets’ human rights policies.

The town hall was motivated by a desire to break down the fear and animosity of the Cold War and seek common ground.

Porsche crashes into KING lobby

On September 3, 1986, a man drove his Porsche through the front doors of KING TV on Dexter Avenue North. The car smashed into the reception desk, injuring three employees. Reporter Mike Oling’s leg was broken in two places.

“Wrong place at the wrong time,” he said as medics rolled him out of the lobby, littered with glass and broken paneling.

The driver ran off and was chased and held by photojournalist Don Metcalf, Evening reporter Enrique Cerna, and KING Radio reporter Bob Parker until police arrived and cuffed him.

Ironically, KING was the last local station to broadcast the incident live that night.

Shortly after, a sculpture by artist Richard Beyer was installed in front of the doors. Affectionately called “The KINGstones,” it was chock full of rebar to thwart future drive-throughs.

Space Needle falls over…April Fools!

But nothing caused quite as much commotion as the live broadcast of Almost Live on April Fools’ Day 1989.

The writers decided to open the program with a fake news report that the Space Needle had fallen over. Host John Keister started his monologue. Director Steve Wilson said almost immediately the phones in the control booth started lighting up. By the time they hit the first commercial break, the 911 lines were being overwhelmed.

“There were people from Eastern Washington, medical people, who came over to volunteer,” recalled Keister.

Wilson said they showed a live shot of the Space Needle – still standing – at the end of the show. But the damage was done. City and Space Needle officials were infuriated by the stunt. Keister had to issue an apology. “

We really didn’t think it was going to affect anybody,” said Wilson.

WATCH: Wilson on Almost Live's wild props, stunts

Chapter 4

Biggest news in KING’s history

From the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption to the 2014 Oso landslide, KING 5 is committed to covering the news and telling the truth.

KING’s biggest news stories were also the region’s biggest stories. They roughly fell into three categories: nature, human nature, and our global nature.

The eruption of Mount St. Helens nearly took the lives of the three KING staffers who had lived near the mountain for a month in an RV.

KING was the only TV station that had a live shot of the mountain 24 hours a day leading up to the eruption.

The chief photographer gave meteorologist Jeff Renner, photojournalist Mark Anderson, and engineer Mike Carter the weekend off, because it was Carter’s wedding anniversary. That Sunday, May 18, 1980, the mountain blew. During a helicopter tour days later, Renner saw their camp area had been totally destroyed.

Nature’s fury was constantly in the news, from the sinking of the Interstate 90 floating bridge on November 25, 1990 to the 6.8 magnitude Nisqually earthquake on February 28, 2001 to the horror of the Oso landslide that killed 43 people on March 22, 2014.

For some strange reason, there was no shortage of mass killings in the Northwest. Ted Bundy admitted to raping and killing 36 women in the 1970’s. Gary Ridgway, the so called Green River Killer, was convicted of murdering 49 women in the early 80’s. And on February 18, 1983, 13 people were robbed and executed at the Wah Mee gambling club in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Tony Ng, Willy Mak, and Benjamin Ng were convicted and sent to prison.

Seattle began to make national, even international, headlines and not always for the best reasons.

A hijacker known only as D.B. Cooper parachuted out of a Boeing 727 on November 24, 1971 with $200,000 ransom, never to be heard from again. Riots during the November 1999 WTO meeting put several world leaders, including then President Bill Clinton, at risk. And less than two years later, the Mardi Gras riot on February 27, 2001 led to the murder of Christopher Kime.

Seattle became the home of several global companies such as Boeing, Microsoft, Amazon, and Starbucks.

So some things had to make way. On March 26, 2000, it was the Kingdome that was imploded to make way for a brand-new stadium.

And as viewers’ interest became global, so did KING’s reporting. Reporters went to China, Japan, Bosnia, Korea, Iraq, Africa, and the Dominican Republic.

“The company felt they had a mission to create informed citizens,” former photojournalist Steve Dowd said.

His colleague, former photojournalist Ken Jones, agreed.

“It (traveling) meant something,” Jones said. “We were out there pursuing truth, and we think that’s a pretty high calling.”

WATCH: Dowd describes tension of videotaping refugees in Kosovo

