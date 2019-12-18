KING 5 and parent company Tegna teamed up with The Compass Health Growth Center in Everett this week to serve a holiday meal and spread cheer among members.

A Tegna Foundation grant helped provide the meal for members of GROWTH Center, which is a facility for individuals with behavioral health disorders.

GROWTH stands for "Growth, Recovery, Opportunity, Wellness, Trust, and Hope."

GROWTH Center attendees are able to participate in groups and activities that promote socialization, build self-esteem, and teach skills.

"I think that human interaction is important, I think for them it gives them a purpose, I think everybody needs to be able to get up in the morning and have some place to go, and that's what this means to them," Growth Center employee Stacey Mcvay said.

Tegna's grant will also help provide training to foster care families in the area. Snohomish County has more than 750 children currently in need of homes.