KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six teenagers on a boat ride-a-long with the King County Sheriff’s Department were injured after hitting rough water in Puget Sound Friday.

The teens were part of a day camp run by the Burien Parks and Recreation department for young people in sixth through ninth-grade. The city's website said the camp involves daily field trips and is designed to develop leadership.

The King County Sheriff's Marine Rescue and Dive Unit took campers out on the water in two groups. The first ride was uneventful, but during the second trip, the department’s boat crossed the wake of a large shipping vessel, causing several campers to lose their footing.

There were 12 campers onboard and two Burien Parks staff members. The six campers suffered minor injuries including, bruises, cuts that required stitches, and a possible broken finger. Nobody on the boat went overboard.

Deputies immediately gave the campers first aid and then brought the boat to the Des Moines Marina where more medical personnel were waiting.

The city of Burien is offering support to the families of the teens and have emailed information about how they can file a claim with the county if their injuries need more care, or if they suffered other damages.