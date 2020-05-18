Grandson charged with murder after grandparents found dead in burning Key Peninsula home

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion at the home and crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

VAUGHN, Wash. — Pierce County deputies discovered two bodies inside a burned home that may have been intentionally set.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Key Peninsula Fire Department responded to a home on Bayview Road NW in the Vaughn area that was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion at the house.

While firefighters worked to control the fire, they found a 71-year-old man and 73-year-old woman dead inside the basement.

After searching the home, investigators found evidence that this was a homicide and arson had occurred. They also determined a vehicle had been missing from the house.

Detectives were able to identify the victims' 26-year-old grandson as a suspect. He lived with his parents

The missing car was found around 4 a.m. Monday in Lakewood at the suspect's girlfriend's mother's home. He was arrested there by a SWAT team.

He was booked at the Pierce County Jail on two first-degree murder charges.