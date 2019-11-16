SEATTLE — Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno was killed in the line of duty after he was accidentally struck by a patrol car in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in July of 2018.

On Friday, the 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case was sentenced.

Alejandra Moreno, the sister of Officer Moreno, spoke right before the teen was sentenced.

"My life shattered. I lost my best friend. l lost my big brother, and I lost my soulmate. My mom lost her only son and his kids lost their amazing father," said Alejandra Moreno. "Now almost 16 months after his death, the silence of his absence is heartbreakingly deafening."

The prosecution reminded the packed courtroom that the officers were responding to a shots fired call in a crowded parking lot on that July day. The then 16-year-old led police on a chase that reached speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.

Officer Moreno had just put out spike strips when he was inadvertently hit and killed by a fellow officer. The teen who led the pursuit is now facing the consequences.

Lizzie Lee, Officer Moreno's mother, also addressed the courtroom.

"Your Honor, I have a gift," said Lee, as she clutched a coin in her hand.

Lee said the gift was a beautiful coin that symbolized Officer Moreno’s sacrifice and heroism. It is a gift she has given to Officer Moreno’s closest friends. She wanted to give a coin to the 17-year-old so he would not forget who the world lost.

Lee’s offering was followed by an apology from the convicted teen's sister, Brianna Garcia.

"I cannot imagine how much you must be hurting and the anger you must feel, but please know that my family and I would do anything to change what happened," Garcia said.

The convicted teen also apologized.

"I want you to know from the bottom of my heart that I am truly sorry," he said as the Moreno family sobbed.

Judge Sean O'Donnell sentenced the teen to remain in juvenile detention until he turns 21 years old.

The teen was initially charged as an adult, but entered into a plea deal and sentenced as a juvenile. If he had not agreed to the plea deal and was found guilty as an adult, he would have faced a sentence between 10 to 18 years in prison.

"You have been given a remarkable opportunity to turn a page," said Judge O'Donnell. "I hope you take advantage of that."