Suspect killed by Kent police officers in shooting along Highway 99

KENT, Wash — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving Kent police officers early Monday morning, according to Valley Communications.
Officials said the suspect died along 24500 Pacific Highway South just after 5 a.m. Emergency crews worked to resuscitate him, but he died from his injuries.
The Kent Police Department, Des Moines Police Department and South King Fire are investigating what led to the deadly officer-involved shooting.
Highway 99 near Pacific Highway South is expected to remain closed while multiple agencies investigate the shooting. Both directions are still shut down as of 5:45 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
