Suspect accused of firing shots at Kent security guard at large

The suspect allegedly fired rounds at a security guard who was arriving for work at the Phoenix Court Apartments in East Hill.

KENT, Wash — Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of firing a rifle at an apartment complex security guard Tuesday morning.

Kent Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired near the office of the Phoenix Court Apartments around 11:25 a.m.

Police said the victim arrived at the apartment complex near SE 238th Place and 111th Place SE to work security. The victim heard fireworks and got out of his car.

A male standing nearby turned and pointed a rifle at the victim, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired rounds at the victim before running away.

The victim took cover and wasn’t hit by gunfire.

The victim chased the suspect and confronted him. Police said the suspect took the rifle from its case and pointed it at the victim again before fleeing the area.

Kent police officers set up a perimeter and called in units from other agencies, including the Auburn Police Department, Renton Police Department and the King County Sheriff's Office's helicopter Guardian One, for help.

Officers and a K9 unit searched for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.