Kent house fire leaves child hospitalized

No other injuries were reported.

KENT, Wash. — A child was sent to a local hospital early Monday morning after a house caught fire in Kent, Puget Sound Fire (PSF) said.

Just before 3 a.m., PSF says it was actively fighting a residential fire in the 13300 block of SE 273rd Street.

A family of 5 living in the home was awoken by smoke alarms, leading PSF to remind the public of the importance of having them during the hot summer months.

"This is the second fire in probably two weeks that we've responded to where smoke alarms have notified the family that hey there's something going on and that you need to evacuate. So definitely smoke alarms save lives," said PSF PIO Pat Pawlak.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No additional information was available on the condition of the child in the hospital.

