Crews respond to roof fire at Kent elementary school

Firefighters responded to Neely O’Brien Elementary in Kent after receiving an alert from the school’s automatic fire alarm early Wednesday morning.

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority made quick work of a roof fire at a Kent elementary school Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., an automatic fire alarm alerted firefighters to a problem at Neely O’Brien Elementary School. When crews arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the gym.

First responders called for a second-alarm response out of concern for the safety of firefighters and the size of the school complex.

Crews quickly got onto the roof and cut into and found a fire burning in the insulation. It took about an hour to put out all the hot spots and make sure the fire was contained to one part of the building.

A fire investigator is looking for the cause of the fire, but officials said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

The elementary school is closed due to Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.