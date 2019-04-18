KENT, Wash — Kent East Self Storage is closed until Thursday after the store's manager, Jered Sperling, was killed in a carjacking. Members of the community have come to the business leaving flowers to pay their respects.

Sperling was killed after being carjacked at the storage facility. His body was found at an apartment complex inside his truck Tuesday.

“He was young and had a big future ahead of him,” said Terrina Rowan, who brought flowers to the storage facility.

People who knew the 38-year-old said he was one of the good ones and proud of his work.

“He told me if he puts 110 percent in, he’ll get 110 percent back,” said Joshua Park, the owner of neighboring business, Buck's Teriyaki.

Park said the businesses nearby are mourning his loss. Sperling helped keep the block clean and wanted to see success for his neighbors.

“I see him 6 in the morning when I get here for inventory, and he’s sweeping the whole lot,” said Parks.

Park believes Sperling and his wife moved to Kent in 2017 and while they had only lived in the community for a few years, he said his death is a significant loss.

“He’s really in-tune with the community so we lost a good member,” said Park.

Kent Police arrested a 23-year-old Wednesday in connection to Sperling's death.