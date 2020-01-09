x
30-40 vehicles catch fire at a wrecking yard in Kent

Puget Sound Fire said 30-40 vehicles caught fire at a wrecking yard in Kent Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Kent Tuesday morning.

Puget Sound Fire said 30-40 vehicles that were in a pile caught fire at a wrecking yard located in the 26100 block of 78th Avenue S. The department first tweeted about the fire at 4:40 a.m.

Valley Regional Fire also responded to the fire. Crews were able to put the fire out by 5:50 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.