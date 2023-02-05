Kent City Council unanimously passes drug possession ordinance

The city passed the ordinance Wednesday after the state legislature failed to pass a drug possession law during the regular session.

KENT, Wash. — Kent is the latest city in western Washington to pass an ordinance to prohibit the possession of illegal drugs after the state legislature failed to take action during the regular session.

Mayor Dana Ralph proposed the new ordinance at a city council meeting Wednesday, where it passed unanimously.

“We cannot stand idly by while individuals die of an overdose or watch drug-related property and violent crimes continue to impact our neighborhoods and businesses,” said Ralph in a release following the passing of the ordinance.

Last September, Kent became the first city in the state to criminalize public drug use.

Ralph said that the new ordinance is focused on treatment and providing help for those experiencing substance abuse disorders in the community.

Under current state law, which expires July 1, drug possession is classified as a misdemeanor. The city of Kent’s new ordinance makes possession a gross misdemeanor.

Individuals charged with drug possession will be given the choice to enter treatment and have their charges dismissed upon completion of the two-year program.

Funds received from a class-action opioid lawsuit will be used to help individuals receive treatment who could not otherwise afford it.

“Once a charge is dismissed or a conviction is vacated, the individual may truthfully state, in responding to questions on employment or housing applications, that they have never been convicted of that crime,” says the ordinance. “The proposed ordinance seeks to strike an appropriate balance between access to treatment, and accountability for those who refuse treatment.”

Gov. Jay Inslee called a special session Wednesday morning, to address drug possession in the state.