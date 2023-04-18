Police shoot, kill Kent man who reportedly armed himself with saw after verbal dispute

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to a 911 call of a verbal dispute between a male and female in East Hill.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENT, Wash. — Officers responding to a domestic dispute shot and killed a 52-year-old Kent resident after police say he armed himself with a circular saw.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to a 911 call of a verbal dispute between a male and female in East Hill. The 911 caller told police dispatch the male was refusing to leave, acting erratically and believed to be intoxicated.

The caller also told dispatch the male was drinking gasoline and pouring it on himself, according to information from Kent police.

When officer arrived, they contacted the male who had reportedly armed himself with a saw. Moments later officers shot the male.

Officers performed life-saving aid assisted by Puget Sound Fire personnel.

The male died at the scene.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team will conduct an investigation.

The police officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.