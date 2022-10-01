Kent reaches $1.5M settlement with former assistant police chief who displayed Nazi symbol

Derek Kammerzell initially had two weeks of vacation time revoked, before public outrage prompted Kent's mayor to call for the former assistant chief's resignation.

Editor's note: The above video on Kent leaders working to regain community trust originally aired January 10, 2022.

The City of Kent announced this week that it has reached a settlement with a former assistant police chief who was disciplined for displaying Nazi insignia on his office door.

Derek Kammerzell initially was given a two-week unpaid suspension while the Kent Police Department investigated before public outcry led the city's mayor to ask for the assistant chief's resignation.

An independent investigation found that in September 2020, Kammerzell posted a Nazi insignia on his office door. There were additional allegations that Kammerzell made jokes about the Holocaust.

"We also took the advice of our outside legal counsel that under Washington state law, there was not enough, given no history of discipline, that he would be terminated," said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph back in January regarding why Kammerzell was not terminated by the department. "We acted in what we believed was the most legally defensible position."

The city has been actively negotiating with Kammerzell's representatives since that investigation concluded in February 2021, and the two sides reached a settlement this week in the amount of $1,520,000.

Ralph and Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla later acknowledged they strongly underestimated the backlash that would come with not firing Kammerzell, and gave a detailed explanation through a video message as to why their hands were tied on terminating the former assistant chief.