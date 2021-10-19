Kent police search for homicide suspect after man found dead in car

A 23-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon.

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Buena Casa Apartments in the 25700 block of 27th Place South around 2:50 p.m. Monday and found an unconscious male in a locked vehicle.

Fire crews arrived and pried open the vehicle to find the man deceased. He was identified as a 23-year-old man from Bonney Lake.