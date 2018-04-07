Officer Clift of the Kent Police Department was out on a fireworks patrol when he noticed a boy riding his bike past Birch Creek Apartments. Clift noticed the bike was on its last wheel and was falling apart.

Clift decided to talk to the boy. They chatted for a while, and Clift suggested that the boy needed a new bike. He asked for his address.

The boy didn't know the address and said that he lived with his grandmother. The boy then went to his grandmother and asked for his address to give to Clift.

He needed a new bike, and luckily Clift had a like-new bike sitting at home that was perfectly suited for the boy.

When he returned to work the next day, Clift went to the house and delivered the bike to the boy.

You can read more about the bike surprise on the Kent Police Department Facebook page.

