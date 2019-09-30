KENT, Wash. — An ex-gang member has found himself on the right side of the law, working with police to reduce gang violence in his city.

Pastor Lawrence Boles and members of the Redeemed by the Blood Pentecostal Church of God in Christ go out into Kent communities where gang members hang out as part of their "Night Walks" program. Church members set up tables, hand out warm drinks and talk with members of the community about what the needs are and what it would take to help others find a better path.

"We connected with all of those that were hanging out playing basketball, smoking weed, drinking. We were able to really connect," said Boles.

RELATED: Kent police chief says increase in crime highlights need for more officers

Boles is a nine-time felon and ex-gang member himself.

"As an OG, as one that's been there and done that, I want to be – I want to show them what success looks like and hopefully they will be willing to strive for that," he said.

Boles grew up on the streets of Seattle's Central District and even though years have passed, he said the violence continues.

"It's a madhouse – killings, shootings, drugs – it's the same," said Boles. "I'm gonna take everything that could've worked for me and use it on the next person."

Numbers from Kent police show overall violent crime in Kent is actually on the decline. The number of homicides and shootings from Jan. 1 through Sept. 20 for 2017, 2018, and 2019 went down.

Even so, that does not mean gang violence has followed the same pattern since Kent police don't specifically track gang violence statistics.

According to Assistant Police Chief Jarod Kasner, if gang violence does play a part in these crimes, it often is not discovered until further on into the investigation.

Boles has had great success partnering with police and city leaders. Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla even awarded Boles for "Citizen Commendation" for his efforts to reduce gang violence.

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla with Pastor Lawrence Boles.

Courtesy of Jaqualine Boles

Boles also hosted a community barbecue providing access to countless resources for those who attended.

"I do not work from any credit from man at all," said Boles. "My reward is in heaven."