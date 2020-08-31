Kent man charged in hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old, 3-year-old

Police say a Kent man drank a pint of vodka and then struck a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl while driving home. The man allegedly left the scene.

KENT, Wash. — A Kent man accused of injuring two children with his truck while drunk and driving away was charged Friday.

Tyler Scott Gradin, 26, was charged with vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving.

Gradin told police he drank a pint of vodka in the parking lot of a convenience store before driving to his parents’ house, where he is staying, on Aug. 25, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors say Gradin was driving eastbound on SE 281st Street when he veered off the road onto a grassy shoulder and sheared off a mailbox.

He allegedly continued driving and hit a five-year-old boy and his three-year-old sister, who were playing in a plastic jeep on the side of the road. Half of the car got stuck in the undercarriage of Gradin’s truck, but prosecutors say he continued driving home.

A witness who saw the truck dragging the plastic Jeep called 911, and police found Gradin in the driver’s seat of the truck. Police say Gradin was slurring, and there were empty alcohol containers inside the truck.

Prosecutors say Gradin later admitted he knew he hit the children but drove away because he was “scared of getting arrested.”

The boy spent one night in the hospital and was released. The girl is in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit with collapsed lungs, a liver injury, and a broken pelvis.