Man previously charged after threats against Kent elementary to be evaluated

The 26-year-old man will undergo an evaluation by a crisis response team and could be subjected to civil commitment.

KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old man accused of threatening Meridian Elementary in Kent remains in custody, despite a judge dismissing charges against him last week.

A judge dismissed the case against the man on Jan. 18. He was previously found incompetent to stand trial and state officials estimated it wouldn't be until mid-July when they had room for him at a mental health facility.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered a four-day delay while the court waits for a designated crisis response team to interview the man.

The crisis response team will conduct an evaluation to determine whether he presents an "imminent likelihood of serious harm or imminent danger." If he is considered a danger, he would be released from jail and could be subjected to civil commitment in a mental health facility.

On Nov. 14, the man allegedly made threatening comments toward Meridian Elementary, resulting in the school going into lockdown. Kent police said the man was armed with a rifle at a home near the school.

The school closed for the week.

The man was taken into custody on Nov. 16.

The man was charged with a non-felony crime, which was determined to be a "serious offense."

The judge dismissed the criminal case without prejudice, meaning a case could be re-filed if prosecutors believe the man's competency has been restored and there is time remaining within the statute of limitations.