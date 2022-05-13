Officers investigating homicide at ‘clean and sober’ house in Kent

The victim and suspect were roommates, according to Kent police.

KENT, Wash. — One person is dead following a fight between roommates at a “clean and sober” house in a Kent neighborhood late Thursday night.

The Kent Police Department responded to the house, located in the 7600 block of 123rd Avenue SE, just before midnight along with Puget Sound Fire.

Officers said one man died at the scene and another man was being detained.

The second man was not yet under arrest as of early Friday morning, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

