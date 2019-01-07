KENT, Wash — The city of Kent has added red light cameras to the intersections with the highest collision rates.

New red light cameras went live at the intersections of Central Avenue and Smith Street, Central Avenue and James Street, and Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway (eastbound approach from the west) Monday morning as part of phase one of the city project.

Warning citations will be given to drivers starting Monday, and real tickets will be mailed starting on Aug. 1.

Drivers who receive tickets will owe $136.

Three additional intersections will go live with cameras at Southeast 256th Street and 104th Avenue Southeast, East Valley Highway and South 212th Street, and Southeast 240th Street and 104th Avenue Southeast starting on Aug. 1. Drivers will be given warning citations for a month before police start rolling out real tickets for those intersections on Sept. 1.

In a video released by the city, Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said the city did a traffic study looking at collision data to determine where the new red light cameras would be placed. The city said it isn't putting in the cameras for the sake of writing extra tickets, but to keeps roads safer.

Padilla said tickets won’t count as moving violations but civil penalties.