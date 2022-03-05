May 3 is 'Kerry Thomsen Day' in Washington to honor Ivars employee of 50 years

May 3 is now known as "Kerry Thomsen Day" in Washington, honoring the longest-tenured employee in Ivar's history.

KENT, Wash. — A restaurant manager in Kent has been recognized by the mayor and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee for his dedication to the community and his five decades of service.

Kerry Thomsen is being celebrated as the longest-tenured employee of Ivar's in the franchise's 85 years of operation. Inslee and Kent Mayor Dana Ralph declared May 3 to be "Kerry Thomsen Day" in recognition of his accomplishment.

“Ivar’s is totally Seattle. There’s nothing more Seattle than Ivar’s and I’m totally thrilled to be a part of that history," Thomsen said.

During his career, Thomsen even cooked for founder Ivar Haglund himself. He said the man was a true character.

“He was very smart and a sharp businessman, but also very funny and made his restaurants fun and quirky,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen earned favor with Haglund by cutting his lemon in a zigzag pattern and wrapping it in a net so no lemon seeds would pop out when Ivan squeezed it over the fish.

Ivar's President Bob Donegan said Thomsen has had a remarkable impact on customers over the course of his career.

“The mayor of Kent and the governor of our state are customers. he’s served them and they get it,” Donegan said.

Thomsen said his community restaurant in Kent is home to many loyal customers, at least a thousand of whom he knows by name and order. The restaurant features an American flag that once flew on top of the White House gifted to him by a customer.

“On a Friday night people come in the front door, wave at Kerry, and then 10 minutes later he’ll bring their food to their table and interchange with them,” Donegan said.

Kerry joined Ivar’s on April 5, 1972, when he was just 19 years old. He would work for more than 30 bosses in the company and has worked at just about every location before managing Kent Seafood Bar in 1999.

Managers from other Ivars locations joined the staff at the Kent seafood bar to show support and cover the duties so Thomsen and his family and friends could celebrate his 50 year career.

Thomsen said he’s made it his business to know his customers on a 1-to-1 basis and said he’s continuing the legacy his restaurant's namesake believed in.