Crash closes 4 lanes of southbound I-5 near Kent

The Washington State Patrol said there is no estimated time to reopen the interstate. Expect delays in the area during the morning commute.

Four right lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are closed just north of State Route 516 near Kent.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the closure is due to a semi-truck striking a pedestrian.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the closure at milepost 150 just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Johnson said there is no estimated time to reopen the interstate. Expect delays in the area during the morning commute.

The WSDOT said medical aid, the fire department, the Incident Response Team, and WSP responded to the scene.