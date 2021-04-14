LIVE: Family of man killed by police in 2017 speaks after settlement

Kent will pay $4.4 million to the family of 20-year-old Giovonn Joseph-McDade, who was shot and killed by police in 2017.

KENT, Wash. — The city of Kent has settled with the family of a 20-year-old man who police fatally shot in 2017.

Kent announced a $4.4 million settlement with Giovonn Joseph-McDade’s family Wednesday. The city will also design and install a bench in a city park to memorialize Joseph-McDade.

The officer who killed Joseph-McDade during a police pursuit was cleared of wrongdoing in an inquest after it was determined the officer was in fear of his life. Joseph-McDade refused to stop for police and was shot as the officer said he was driving past him.

During a news conference on Thursday, Joseph-McDade's mother Sonia Joseph said she was "fueled by integrity and equality and justice."

"I wanted to move forward towards healing and to continue to work on true accountability," Joseph said. "My journey through this horrifying, ugly process led me to the work on police reform.”

A city spokesperson said Kent was fully prepared to litigate the case but recognized it was in the family's and community’s best interest to resolve the lawsuit.