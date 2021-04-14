Kent settles for $4.4 million with family of man killed by police in 2017

KENT, Wash. — The city of Kent has settled with the family of a 20-year-old man who police fatally shot in 2017.
Kent announced a $4.4 million settlement with Giovann Joseph-McDade’s family Wednesday. The city will also design and install a bench in a city park to memorialize Joseph-McDade.
The officer who killed Joseph-McDade during a police pursuit was cleared of wrongdoing in an inquest after it was determined the officer was in fear of his life. Joseph-McDade refused to stop for police and was shot as the officer said he was driving past him.
A city spokesperson said Kent was fully prepared to litigate the case but recognized it was in the family's and community’s best interest to resolve the lawsuit.
“All loss of life is tragic regardless of the circumstances,” Kent Communications Manager Bailey Stober said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the Joseph-McDade family. This settlement is a step in the right direction to bring closure to the family, the officers involved and the City as a whole.”