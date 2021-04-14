Kent settles for $4.4 million with family of man killed by police in 2017

Kent will pay $4.4 million to the family of 20-year-old Giovann Joseph-McDade, who was shot and killed by police in 2017.

KENT, Wash. — The city of Kent has settled with the family of a 20-year-old man who police fatally shot in 2017.

Kent announced a $4.4 million settlement with Giovann Joseph-McDade’s family Wednesday. The city will also design and install a bench in a city park to memorialize Joseph-McDade.

The officer who killed Joseph-McDade during a police pursuit was cleared of wrongdoing in an inquest after it was determined the officer was in fear of his life. Joseph-McDade refused to stop for police and was shot as the officer said he was driving past him.

A city spokesperson said Kent was fully prepared to litigate the case but recognized it was in the family's and community’s best interest to resolve the lawsuit.