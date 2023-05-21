5 people shot at Kent street race at problem intersection, police say

No one was killed. Renton police say they responded to a shooting at another street race in the same area the night before.

KENT, Wash. — Five people were shot at a street race in Kent early Sunday morning, according to the Renton Police Department who also responded to the scene.

While investigating a collision at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, a patrol sergeant heard gunfire coming from the direction of West Valley Highway and South 180th Street. The intersection was full of hundreds of street racers and spectators, according to police.

When Renton officers arrived to help, they discovered five people had been shot and injured on the Kent side of the intersection. No one was killed.

Renton police had responded to a shooting at a different street race in the same area the night before.

A Renton Fire Department truck was caught in the street racing crowd Sunday night, according to a tweet from the Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864 union. The union said street racers gather at the same intersection every weekend, causing a persistent safety issue.

