Firefighters battling large 2-alarm fire near Kent Station

Sounder train service has stopped while firefighters battle the fire.

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire across the street from the Kent Station early Friday morning.

Pat Pawlak, a spokesperson for Puget Sound Fire, said firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. for a fire at a building across the street from the Kent Station parking garage. The fire was on the roof of an old wooden building, Pawlak said.

Officials called for a second alarm, bringing firefighters from many South King County fire departments to battle the fire. Pawlak said the fire is now under control, but it has not been extinguished.

Firefighters asked the Sounder tracks to be shut down for firefighter safety in the meantime. The City of Kent tweeted that the 1500 and 1501 Sounder trains have been canceled due to the fire. Pawlak said there is no timeline for when Sounder service will resume.

Pawlak said there were no injuries to firefighters.

Firefighters are battling a 2 alarm fire in Kent next to Kent Station. Puget Sound Fire called in help from Tukwila Fire, Skyway Fire, and King County Medical 1. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/yIriI57vJ7 — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) December 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.