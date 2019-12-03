Don Dinsmore has made several visits to the intersection of SE 256th Street and 135th Avenue SE to keep his eyes on the area close to where his son was the victim of a hit-and-run on Friday morning.

"It's devastating. Of course, they didn't tell me how much damage it was," said Dinsmore. "He's 47 years old, but he's my kid, you know."

Andrew Dinsmore is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center with broken bones and cuts. He is unable to walk right now due to his injuries.

"They said 10 months to a year before he can do much of anything," said Don Dinsmore.

He says Andrew, who has a disability, is always happy and wanting to help others. Andrew is often spotted riding on his three-wheeled bike to and from work, where he's a part of the nutrition services team at Kent School District.

Don Dinsmore said his son was taking his usual route to work Friday when he was struck.

"It was 5:30 in the morning, and he got in the bike lane," said Dinsmore. "You've got to remember this kid has got lights. He looks like a Christmas tree coming down the road. He got hit there. He said that a car had no lights on coming down."

Don Dinsmore said the driver that hit Andrew kept going. His son told him it was a light-colored vehicle.

"I mean it could have been an accident, a total accident, but to back up and take off after they hit him, that is what gets me," said Don Dinsmore.

Andrew Dinsmore's family is passing out flyers with the hope that witnesses or people with information will come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent police at (253) 852-2121.